Mumbai: Employee held for stealing items worth ₹5 lakh from employer | Representative Image/ Unsplash

The Samta Nagar police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stealing mobile phones, accessories, and cash totaling Rs 5 lakh, from his employer’s showroom.

The incident happened on November 16, when Kishor Singh Rajput(42) the employer, who is also the complainant in the case, was out of his shop.

According to the police, the suspect Ramlal Sen, took the items from a drawer and fled. “After the incident, the accused did not switch on his phone even once due to which it was impossible to trace him through his number – which was the only thing available for us,” said an official.

After trying for some time, the police received intel about him changing his mobile number and also his identity. The police then circulated his facial identity among informants which made them get his new mobile number. They received a tip-off saying he had been hiding in the Alibaug area of the Raigad district.

A team of officers from Samta Nagar police left for Alibaug based on the vague location traced from his new mobile number. After searching for days, the suspect was arrested by the police.

After bringing Sen to the police and interrogating him earlier last week, all the stolen properties were recovered from him and handed over to the victim. A total of 43 mobile phones, headphones, chargers, USB cables, mobile covers, Bluetooth speakers, and 2.5 lakh cash in his possession was recovered, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.