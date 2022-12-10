e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Two held for motor vehicle thefts in Aarey

The Aarey police and Samtanagar police have uncovered two separate motor vehicle theft cases and arrested two suspects, who already have four theft cases registered against them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Two held for motor vehicle thefts in Aarey | Representative Image
Mumbai: The Aarey police and Samtanagar police have uncovered two separate motor vehicle theft cases and arrested two suspects, who already have four theft cases registered against them.

The Samtanagar police said they received a tip-off on one suspect, who had stolen a rickshaw worth Rs. 4 lakh. They arrested one Arshad Shaikh, 27, who had theft cases registered at Samtanagar and Vakola police stations.

In a similar case, on Tuesday, the Aarey police while patrolling in the Goregaon area came across a suspicious man who saw the police and began to run. When the police caught him and rummaged through his belongings, several keys of vehicles were found.

The suspect, Manish Mishra, 30, is a resident of Goregaon and has five other cases registered at Aarey and Powai police stations.

article-image

