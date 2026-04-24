Mumbai Emerges As Worst Malaria Hotspot In Maharashtra With 28 Daily Cases, 39% Rise In 3 Years: Official Data | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Malaria Day, rising malaria cases in Maharashtra have raised concern within the health department, with Mumbai emerging as the worst-affected hotspot. A total of 2,392 cases of mosquito-borne diseases were reported across the state between January and 7 March 2026, of which Mumbai alone recorded 918 malaria cases, according to official data.

State reports 74-75 daily cases; Mumbai accounts for 28

The situation continues to remain alarming as in 2025–26, the state is reporting an average of around 74–75 malaria cases daily. Nearly 37% of these—about 28 cases per day—are being reported from Mumbai, highlighting the city’s growing vulnerability. Despite sustained awareness campaigns, including those linked to World Malaria Day, the overall trend indicates a steady increase in infections.

According to the state’s Economic Survey report, malaria cases have shown a year-on-year rise. The number of cases increased from 12,909 in 2020–21 to 19,303 in 2021–22. Although a dip was recorded in 2022–23 with 15,451 cases, the numbers climbed again to 16,760 in 2023–24. The upward trend continued in 2024–25 with 20,640 cases, while 2025–26 (till December) has already recorded 20,735 cases.

Malaria deaths rise steadily from 23 to 27

The increase in infections is also reflected in the rising number of deaths. Malaria claimed 23 lives in 2023–24, which rose to 26 in 2024–25 and further to 27 in 2025–26, indicating a steady increase in fatalities.

Data from the health department also shows a sharp rise in cases in Mumbai over the past three years. The city reported 7,319 cases in 2023, which increased to 8,710 in 2024 and further to 10,162 in 2025, marking a 39% rise. These figures suggest that efforts to control the disease are still falling short.

Health officials attribute the surge to multiple factors, including climate change and urban conditions. The early arrival of the monsoon and intermittent rainfall have created favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. In addition, ongoing construction activities across Mumbai and other parts of the state are leading to water stagnation, which is further contributing to the spread of malaria.

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