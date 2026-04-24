Bhiwandi Container Accident Snaps Driver's Cabin, Triggers 2-Hour Traffic Jam On Wada Road Amid Potholes |

Bhiwandi: A major traffic disruption occurred on Friday morning on the Bhiwandi–Wada Road after a container carrying iron rods met with an accident near the Angaon village limits. According to preliminary information, the incident took place when the container’s support belt snapped, leading to the detachment of the driver’s cabin and leaving the heavy vehicle stranded across the road.

Two-hour gridlock hits daily commuters hard

The accident resulted in a severe traffic jam that lasted for nearly two hours, causing significant inconvenience to daily commuters and transport vehicles using this busy route. Eyewitnesses and local residents have attributed the mishap primarily to the poor condition of the road. The stretch is reportedly filled with deep potholes and uneven patches, which often make it difficult for heavy vehicles to maintain balance.

Regular commuters have repeatedly raised concerns over the deteriorating state of this road. Ganesh Patil, a school teacher who travels daily from Ambadi to Bhiwandi, stated that continuous travel on this damaged stretch has led to severe back pain, forcing him to reduce the use of his two-wheeler following medical advice.

Although concretisation work is currently underway on one side of the road, the slow pace of construction and lack of maintenance on the remaining stretch continue to pose serious risks. The latest incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for timely infrastructure repairs and better traffic management.

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