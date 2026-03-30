Mumbai: Elphinstone ROB Work Disrupts Local Trains, Multiple Services Cancelled & Diverted - Know Details

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Mumbai: Central Railway will carry out a special traffic and power block for dismantling panels of the Elphinstone Road Railway Over Bridge (ROB), affecting suburban services between Parel and Currey Road stations late into the night from Monday to Tuesday.

The block will be in effect from 23:40 hrs on March 30 to 03:40 hrs on March 31. During this period, operations on both UP and Down slow and fast lines will remain suspended between Byculla (excluding crossovers) and Dadar (excluding platforms).

🚧 Attention Passengers! 🚆



A Special Traffic & Power Block will be undertaken for dismantling of panels of Elphinstone Road ROB between Parel and Currey Road stations.



🗓 Date: 30/31.03.2026 (Monday midnight to Tuesday morning)

⏰ Time: 23:40 hrs of 30.03.2026 (Monday) to… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 30, 2026

Major Disruptions Expected

Suburban train services will witness cancellations, short terminations, short origination, and diversions, affecting late-night commuters.

Train Cancellations

The following services will remain cancelled:

1) CSMT–Kurla locals: 23:23 hrs, 23:34 hrs, 23:58 hrs (March 30) and 00:05 hrs (March 31)

2) CSMT–Thane locals: 23:46 hrs (March 30) and 00:24 hrs (March 31)

3) CSMT–Ambarnath local: 00:02 hrs (March 31)

4) Ambarnath–CSMT local: 22:15 hrs (March 30)

5) Thane–CSMT local: 04:04 hrs (March 31)

Short Termination of Services

Terminating at Kurla:

1) Dombivli–CSMT: 22:00 hrs, 22:18 hrs

2) Kalyan–CSMT: 22:26 hrs

3) Khopoli–CSMT: 22:15 hrs

4) Badlapur–Parel: 22:40 hrs

Terminating at Thane:

1) Kalyan–CSMT: 21:59 hrs

2) Terminating at Dadar:

3) Kasara–CSMT: 22:00 hrs

4) Badlapur–CSMT: 23:29 hrs

Short Origination

CSMT–Karjat local (00:12 hrs, March 31) will originate from Dadar at 00:30 hrs instead of CSMT

Diversions and Skipped Stations

Down slow trains departing CSMT between 23:30 hrs (March 30) and 00:08 hrs (March 31) will be diverted to the Down fast line between Byculla and Dadar. These trains will not halt at Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations. Trains will be rediverted to the slow line at Matunga

Railway authorities have urged passengers to plan their late-night travel in advance, as services across the Central line will be significantly affected during the block period.

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