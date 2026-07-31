Mumbai: ELISA Machine Defunct For 3 Months At Kandivali BMC Hospital Amid Monsoon Disease Surge

A non-functional ELISA machine at Kandivali's BDBA Hospital has disrupted confirmatory testing during the monsoon season | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: At a time when Mumbai is witnessing the peak monsoon season and a rise in vector- and water-borne diseases, the ELISA machine at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (BDBA) Hospital, Kandivali, has remained non-functional for at least the past three months, affecting confirmatory testing for dengue, leptospirosis, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Hospital sources alleged that, in the absence of ELISA-based confirmation, suspected dengue and leptospirosis cases are being diagnosed using rapid diagnostic tests.

However, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) considers only ELISA or RT-PCR as confirmatory tests for official disease surveillance, these cases are allegedly not being recorded as confirmed cases in the civic health department's database.

Surveillance Concerns

Sources further claimed that the deaths of patients who test positive through rapid tests are also not being officially attributed to dengue or leptospirosis unless supported by confirmatory laboratory reports.

According to hospital sources, at least seven to eight patients have recently tested positive for dengue through rapid tests. Some patients have reportedly been referred to private laboratories for ELISA testing, where they spend between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 for each confirmatory test.

Ironically, a new ELISA machine donated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal around three months ago remained non-operational despite being available at the hospital.

Hospital Responds

When contacted by The Free Press Journal, Dr Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent of BDBA Hospital, confirmed that the hospital's ELISA machine had remained non-functional. However, he maintained that patient treatment had not been affected.

"If a rapid test is positive, we initiate treatment immediately. The line of treatment remains the same even after ELISA confirms the diagnosis. Therefore, patient care has not been compromised," Dr Gupta said.

He added that the donated ELISA machine has now been installed and is expected to become operational by Saturday, restoring in-house confirmatory testing.

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Staff Shortage Alleged

Hospital sources, however, said the prolonged breakdown has affected disease surveillance and reporting during the peak monsoon season. They also alleged that the situation has been aggravated by manpower shortages, with laboratory technicians unable to travel to other civic hospitals for ELISA testing because of the increased workload.

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