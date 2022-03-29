Mumbai: Elgar accused complain of prison superintendent’s conduct before NIA special court

The accused in the Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case Tuesday through their lawyers have made an application before the special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act to call for the explanation of the Taloja prison’s superintendent over not producing them before the court as per the court order issued on Nov 16.

The court had issued a warrant for their presence before it on the particular date last year. The accused have stated that this has happened time and again that they have not been produced before the court despite the given orders.

The application further stated that there is a deliberate non-compliance on the part of the jail authority as they have learnt that many other jail inmates from Taloja had been produced before different courts and for them (the Elgar Parishad accused) alone, the jail staff claims to not having sufficient escort staff.

The court called upon the prison’s superintendent to respond to the remarks by the next date, April 13, 2022. In another development, the NIA made an application on Tuesday before the court to be permitted to submit articles, reports along with additional evidence in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:31 PM IST