Mumbai Electoral Roll Revision: Police Action Ordered Against Absentee BLOs As SIR Exercise Intensifies

Election authorities have ordered strict action against absentee Booth Level Officers to ensure timely completion of Mumbai's electoral roll revision exercise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: Taking a serious view of absentee Booth Level Officers (BLOs), authorities have ordered police action against those who failed to report for duty despite repeated notices under the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. BLO training sessions have meanwhile been scheduled on June 13 and 14 to accelerate the exercise.

Review meeting and key directions

A review meeting on the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls was held at the BMC headquarters on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioners Dr. Vipin Sharma, Dr. Avinash Dhakane, Dr. Ashwini Joshi and Abhijeet Bangar, as well as District Collectors and Additional District Election Officers from Mumbai City and Suburban districts.

During the meeting, Sharma said, "Booth mapping, logical discrepancies in electoral rolls and the absence of BLOs are among the most sensitive issues in the SIR exercise."

Stressing the need to complete the revision process within the stipulated timeline, he directed election officials to eliminate delays and ensure effective implementation through intensive training sessions for BLOs scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Warns BLOs Of Strict Action Over Negligence In Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral...

Absenteeism and accountability measures

Joshi said, "The BMC has deployed over 7,300 employees as BLOs and assigned around 1,000 additional personnel for the SIR of electoral rolls. Staff from the GST and Income Tax departments, Mumbai University, unaided private schools and various state government departments have also been roped in. However, a large number of appointed personnel have failed to report for duty."

Taking a serious view of the absenteeism, she directed officials to initiate stringent action, including the immediate registration of police cases against those who remain absent.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/