Navi Mumbai Warns BLOs Of Strict Action Over Negligence In Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls | file photo

Navi Mumbai: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) found negligent or absent in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will face strict action, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has warned while directing officials to speed up the exercise.

The Election Commission-led drive aims to make voter lists more accurate and transparent by mapping the 2024 electoral roll with the final 2002 voter list. Authorities have cautioned that names not verified through this process may be deleted, requiring fresh registration.

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Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam recently reviewed the progress during a visit to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters and instructed officials to expedite the work. Following this, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar held a review meeting with Electoral Registration Officers Preeti Patil (Airoli constituency) and Ashwini Patil (Belapur constituency), along with senior civic officials.

“Any employee neglecting duty in this crucial electoral roll revision work will face strict legal action. All BLOs must ensure the work is completed accurately within the stipulated time,” Commissioner Shinde said.

During the review, officials flagged instances of negligence, noting that some BLOs have failed to report for duty despite receiving appointment orders, while others were delaying assigned tasks.

The revision process includes verification of unclear or invalid voter photographs, removal of duplicate or erroneous entries, and scrutiny of demographically similar records. BLOs, supported by civic staff, teachers, and ASHA workers, are carrying out field-level verification.

Authorities have also sought cooperation from local corporators and political party representatives, urging them to deploy Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist BLOs in completing the work efficiently.

Citizens have been asked to verify their names in the 2002 voter list or confirm entries of their parents or grandparents as part of progeny-based verification, and share the details with BLOs for online mapping through the BLO app.

Officials reiterated that the drive is crucial to ensure no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible name remains. Residents, especially in Airoli and Belapur constituencies, have been urged to confirm their details and cooperate with BLOs visiting their homes, as unverified names may be removed from the electoral rolls.