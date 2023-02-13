Mumbai: Elderly woman robbed, stabbed by two men posing as internet technicians

e-Paper Get App
Vishal Singh
Mumbai: A 59-year-old woman was injured on Friday after two men entered her house and attacked her with a knife before robbing a gold chain at Parel in central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

According to the Bhoiwada police, two men entered a house in the Parel area posing as internet technicians. One of them gagged her with cotton and snatched her gold chain.

They demanded the keys of the cupboard but she refused, following which one of them stabbed her in her chest with a kitchen knife before fleeing.

The injured woman alerted her neighbours and called up her husband, following which she was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

Malwankar resides with her husband Vijay, 66, an interior decorator, on the first floor of the Aaradhna building on St Paul Street.

Bhoiwada police have registered a case under sections 307, 394,452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. Jitendra Pawar, Senior Police Inspector of Bhoiwada Police Station said that the police are on the lookout for both attackers.

