Mumbai: Lost elderly woman In Vile Parle reunited with family

The video of an elderly woman who was lost near Vile Parle and was brought to the police station went viral. The video showed the police officers taking care of the elderly woman and contacting her relatives to make sure she reaches home safely.

On Sunday, a rickshaw driver in Vile Parle while dropping his passengers, saw an elderly woman looking confused and anxious as she did not know where she was and wanted to go home, the elderly also had no money with her.

The rickshaw driver, felt bad for the woman and dropped her at the Vile Parle police station so that the cops could try and reach her family. A man sitting at the police station witnessed the good treatment which the police were offering the elderly lost woman and took a video of it and tagged it to the Mumbani police twitter handle saying that “the police were questioning the woman very diligently and all this brought joy and renewed faith in the Mumbai police.”

The police twitter handle further re-tweeted, giving an update on the incident saying that the police officers at the Vile Parle police station have found the relatives of the 65-year-old woman who are on the way to pick her up.

“The citizens must keep their faith in the police force of the city and stay alert. If they find any child, elderly or any person who seems lost or anxious, they must make them reach the nearest police station so that the police can contact their relatives and make them reach home safely,” said a police officer from Vile Parle police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)