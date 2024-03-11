Mumbai: Elderly Man's Heart-Warming Gesture Goes Viral; Distributes Biscuits To BEST Bus Drivers

In a heart-warming display of kindness, an elderly man in Mumbai has captured the attention and admiration of many as he stands on a busy road, distributing biscuit packets to BEST bus drivers each morning. The touching scene was shared on Instagram by user Minal Patel, and the video quickly went viral.

The video that went viral

The video shows the elderly man stationed near a divider on the road, signalling buses to stop so that he can personally hand over biscuit packets to the drivers. The drivers, in turn, reciprocate with smiles and gratitude, creating a beautiful moment of connection on the bustling streets of Mumbai.

Minal Patel, the Instagram user who shared the video, expressed her admiration in the caption, labelling it a "Kindness alert!" She described the elderly man as waiting on the road every morning, distributing biscuits to every passing bus driver, making it her "cutest morning view."

The heartwarming gesture did not go unnoticed by others on social media. One user, who claimed to know the elderly man, shared that the uncle dedicates his time from 5:30 am to 8 am daily to distribute biscuits to drivers and conductors. The user expressed gratitude for being able to witness this daily act of kindness through the viral video.

Granddaughter thanks well wishers in comments' section

Surprisingly, the generous man's granddaughter, Rubaina Merchant (as she claimed), identified herself in the comments section, thanking everyone for appreciating her grandfather's efforts. She extended an invitation for more people to join in spreading kindness, showcasing the positive impact such acts can have on the community.

The viral video has not only captured the hearts of those who witnessed it but has also sparked a conversation about the power of small acts of kindness in the midst of a bustling city like Mumbai. As users expressed their surprise at witnessing such generosity in a busy urban environment, it serves as a reminder that kindness knows no bounds and can flourish even in the most hectic of settings.