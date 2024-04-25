Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Candidate Sandipan Bhumre Hid Wife Income In First Affidavit |

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde led Shivsena Candidate Sandipan Bhumre is the talking point in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar constituency, after he changed his affidavit to election commission and mentioning that there are two liquor licences on his wife's name and her earning is 14.86 lakhs. In his first affidavit Bhumre had kept the hidden income of wife.

Few days back Sandipan Bhumre had submitted his nomination before the election officer of Chhatrapati Sambhaji nagar. He had conducted a huge rally before filing nomination. On the same day, UBT Shivsena candidate Chandrakant Khaire had also filed nomination. Bhumre in his first affidavit had mentioned that his wife's income source is farming.

UBT Shivsena leader, Ambadas Danve strongly criticised Bhumre and alleged that income of Bhumre increased 2.5 fold in last four years and Danve also raised the question that why Bhumre hid information of his liquor shop in affidavit. Thereafter, Bhumre made changes in the affidavit and submitted a fresh affidavit before Election Commission.

In the year, 2019, Bhumre had shown property worth Rs 2 Cr but now it has gone to Rs 5.70 Cr, Bhumre has Fortuner Car worth Rs 28 lakhs. Bhumre has 45 tola Gold. As per affidavit his wife's income was zero in the year 2020 but it has increased in three years and it was 14.86 lakhs in the year 2023.

Bhumre has shown Farming, remuneration and rent is the source of his income and Farming and liquor shop is the source of income of his wife. Second affidavit of Bhumre has given the issue in the opposition party's hand.

As per the new affidavit, Bhumre's wife has two liquor shop licenses in Jalna and in Jalgaon district. Bhumre has immovable property worth Rs 2.37 Cr and his wife has Rs 1.15 Cr Immovable property.