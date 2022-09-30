Mumbai: Eknath Shinde camp announces Yuva Sena executive members

CM EKnath Shinde | PTI Photo

Ahead of Dusserah rally, the Shinde camp on Friday, in a bid to checkmate the Thackeray faction, announced the appointment of new members of the state executive of the Yuva Sena. Incidentally, former minister Aaditya Thackeray heads the Yuva Sena. Today’s move came days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had declared the national executive and his appointment as the Chief Leader.

Newly announced executive members are largely comprised of sons and daughters of the Shinde camp legislators and leaders. Mumbai will be represented by Samadhan Sarvankar, Raju Kulkarni, Raj Surve and Prayag Lande.

The region-wise executive members included Avinash Bhuse (North Maharashtra), Abhimanyu Khotkar, Avinash Khare-Patil (Marathwada), Vikas Gogawale, Rupesh Patil and Ram Rane (Konkan), Kiran Salvi and Sachin Bangar (Western Maharashtra), Dipesh Mhatre, Prabhudas Naik (Kalyan-Bhiwandi), Nitin Lande, Viraj Mhamunkar, Manit Chaugule and Rahul Londhe (Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar) and Rishi Jadhav and Vitthal Sarah Patil (Vidarbha).

