Mumbai: Eight-month-old girl dies of suspected measles

An eight-month-old girl from Saki Naka died of suspected measles on Jan 14. The cause of the fatality will be ascertained by the death review committee. “Suffering from fever, the infant had developed a cough and cold following which she was hospitalised. Later, she even had a maculopapular rash over her body. The infant's condition continued to deteriorate and despite resuscitative measures she could not be revived. Moreover, the patient was not eligible for the measles vaccine,” said the health official.

