Mumbai: Eight held from different states days after Rs 70 lakh looted from Mulund 'angadiya' office

Mumbai: The Mulund police have arrested eight people and have solved the daylight robbery held in an angadia shop in Mulund. The accused, threatening with firearms, robbed Rs 70 lakhs and fled away from the scene. The police said the accused had been keeping a watch on the angadia shop for the last two months. With the help of gangsters from Uttar Pradesh, they arranged the firearms and accordingly executed the plan and committed the theft.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Nilesh Bhagwan Surve 24, a resident of Navi Mumbai, Nilesh Chauhan 34, a resident of Badlapur in Thane, Manoj Kalan 32, a resident of Karjat, Wasiullah Chaudhari 43, a resident of Dombivli, Dilip Singh 23, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, Ratnesh Singh 25, Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu 34 both resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and Sunny Rajbar.

On February 2, four people wearing a mask entered the VP. enterprises and angadia shop in Mulund, threatened with a revolver, robbed Rs 70 lakh and fled away in the car. The Mulund police registered a case and started the investigation. A team of detection officers from Zone 6 and 7 were formed and the investigation was started under the guidance of Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7. “The team started scrutinizing the CCTV footage to get a lead about the vehicle used in the crime,” said a police officer.

Kadam said the police team had recovered total cash of Rs 37 lakhs, 2 pistols, 2 Gavthi Kattas and 27 rounds and 2 pistol magazines. Around three vehicles used in the crime are also seized from them.

The police said with the help of CCTV footage the investigation team followed the car used in the crime. To find the car went to Vashi in Navi Mumbai and then to Kharghar, where they changed the number plate. “We found the car returning back and found the owner Manoj Kalan and then Nilesh Surve and the driver Nilesh Chavan was arrested,” said a police officer.

The accused in their statement to police said after they committed the theft, said that when they reached Kharghar they turned back to distribute the cash. “Dropping the five people, Kalan and Chavan returned back." After arresting Kalan, Chavan and Surve the police reached the mastermind Wasiullah Chaudhari who was arrested. Chaudhari further revealed the names of gangster Monu and three others. As per the information, the accused was arrested from Surat, Madhya Pradesh. Wasiullah planned the robbery and contacted Bipin Kumar and Dilip. The plan further got cancelled by Chaudhari due to some issue between them. Instead of wasting the time they planned and executed the plan,” said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:10 PM IST