Mumbai: Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated with Religious Fervour | representative pic

Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, or Bakri Eid, today, one of the biggest celebrations in the community that marks the obedience of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son, Ismail, and his son’s willingness to get sacrificed on the command of Almighty. Abraham is considered as a Prophet in Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

Bakri Eid festival

“Around 5,000 years ago Prophet Abraham, who not just Muslims but even Christians and Jews acknowledge as the Prophet, was tested by Allah. He was commanded that he sacrifice his son. Abraham discussed this with his son, Ismail, and his son was willing to get sacrificed. To ensure that he does not waver, his son asked to tie a cloth over his eyes and faced the other side. Allah sent a goat and the goat got sacrificed instead of Abraham’s son. Eid-ul-Azha, since then has been observed as a mark to sacrifice something that is dear to one,” said Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, general secretary of All India Ulema Council.

Read Also Mumbai: Bombay HC allows BNMC to grant permission for temporary places of slaughter for Bakri Eid

Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated festival on Wednesday

A number of people buy goats as an act of observance to sacrifice, which is divided into three equal parts, with one-third each going to the poor, family and friends, and the rest to the remaining.

Mufaddal Shakir said, “We get up early, recite Eid prayers, listen to Khutba and then head to sacrifice. We give away 90% of the sacrifice.” Shakir celebrated Eid on Wednesday as per the Dawoodi Bohra Calendar and distributed 90% of the sacrifice.

Vice president of The Bombay Mutton Dealers Association Shahnawaz Thanawala reported that out of 2 lakh goats, only 1.45 lakh have arrived in the city.

They were sold for an average price of Rs25,000 to Rs35,000, with some even sold for Rs1.5 lakh. However, the sales have dropped due to the monsoon but is expected to pick up again as Eid is celebrated for three days.

“The first day is June 29. It is celebrated for three days. People celebrate Basi Eid and so on. If a sacrifice has to be made, it should be before the afternoon of July 1,” said another trader, Mehmood Thanawala.

Meanwhile, prominent Muslim leaders have requested the community to refrain from sharing pictures of the sacrifice on social media and to strictly follow the rules of sacrifice.