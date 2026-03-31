Mumbai: Eid Milan At Islam Gymkhana Honours Lawyers Championing Human Rights & Civil Liberties Amid Legal Challenges |

Mumbai: Against a backdrop of festive solidarity, the Islam Gymkhana hosted an Eid Milan gathering on March 28 that turned into a forum for reflection on justice and civil liberties in India. Organised by the Innocence Network, the event brought together over a hundred lawyers, scholars and activists to recognise those working at the forefront of human rights litigation.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Champions of Human Rights Award 2026, conferred on three legal practitioners for their steadfast commitment to defending constitutional values under challenging circumstances. The awards underscored the critical role of legal advocacy in safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring access to justice for marginalised communities.

The most poignant moment came with the announcement of advocate Surendra Gadling as an awardee. Currently incarcerated in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, Gadling was represented by his son, Sumit Gadling, who accepted the honour on his behalf. The recognition paid tribute to a legal career dedicated to defending the underprivileged, even as the lawyer himself remains entangled in one of the country’s most closely watched cases.

Advocate Ibrahim Harbat was also honoured for his defence of Ayan Sheikh, a 20-year-old student recently detained by Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for alleged terror activities. The citation acknowledged his perseverance in handling the case despite reported pressure and threats.

Advocate M M Sayyad received recognition for his extensive legal work representing individuals accused in cases linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), with a particular emphasis on upholding the right to a fair trial.

Beyond the awards, the gathering served as a platform for critical engagement with the current state of the judiciary. Human rights lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj, herself formerly an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, emphasised the importance of intellectual rigour in rights-based litigation. "Legal aid is not just a service; it is a vital safeguard for democracy. The intellectual rigour required in rights-based litigation is the only thing standing between a citizen and systemic overreach,” Bharadwaj remarked, reflecting on the collective effort needed to protect civil liberties.

Senior Advocate Gayatri Singh added a layer of intersectional analysis to the evening’s discourse. She spoke about the unique challenges faced by professionals navigating the legal sphere through the lenses of gender and religion.

“Navigating this profession as a woman and a Muslim involves facing layered systemic barriers,” Singh noted. “However, resilience is not optional; it is a requirement to ensure that justice remains accessible to all.”

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