Mumbai: ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹ 8.98 Crore Of Absconding Businessman Vinod Khute

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Representative Image

ED, Mumbai issued another Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 attaching immovable assets valued at Rs 9.98 crore of absconding promoter of VIPS Group of Companies and Global Affiliate Business companies Vinod Khute. ED has attached a total of 70.89 Crore worth of assets in the case.

Attached Assets Linked To VIPS Group Of Companies

The attached assets in the form of five residential flats admeasuring 366.92 sq. metres located in Pune, two multipurpose halls admeasuring 139.39 sq. metres located in Pune, two office spaces admeasuring 366.92 sq. metres located in Pune and one land parcel admeasuring 2 hectors located in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra worth Rs. 8.98 Crore were owned and controlled by various family members of Vinod Khute, owner of VIPS Group of Companies and M/s Global Affiliate Business company, based in Pune.

ED Seizes Assets Linked To Fugitive Businessman In Ponzi Scheme Probe

Earlier on Friday ED attached assets in the form of balance in 58 bank accounts amounting to Rs. 21.27 Crore and deposits of Rs.3.14 Crore linked to Khute. The probe agency had initiated FEMA and PMLA investigation against fugitive Vinod Khute hiding in UAE and other accused Santosh Khute, Mangesh Khute, Kiran Pitamber Anarase and Ajinkya Badadhe for running Ponzi scheme and forex trading.

Khute was allegedly the mastermind of various illegal trade, crypto exchange, wallet services being operated through VIPS Group of companies and siphoning off the proceeds of the transactions through Hawala to various foreign countries.