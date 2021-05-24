Mumbai: ED records hotelier’s statement in former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday recorded statement of an Andheri based hotelier in connection with money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

The agency officials refused to divulge more information about the hotelier. On May 11, ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Mumbai against Deshmukh based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

Few days ago the agency had recorded statement of advocate Jayshri Patil in connection with the case.