 Mumbai: ED Raids Businessman Mansukhlal Gala & His CA's Premises In ₹133 Crore Fraud Case
The complainant alleged that in 2019, Mansukhlal Gala, along with his CA, conspired and, using forged documents, reduced the plaintiff's share from 50 per cent to 24 percent in the company.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at five locations in Mumbai in connection with a fraud of Rs 133 crore.

Raids carried out

The case was initially registered in 2019 at Bhuvanwada police station, and later, the ED filed an ECIR in the year 2022. The raids were carried out at the premises of businessman Mansukhlal Gala and his CA.

Company formed with 50-50 per cent partnership

According to the ED's ECIR, Mansukhlal Gala and Arvind Shah formed the construction company SB Developer and were partners with a 50-50 per cent share in the company.

Allegations of forging documents

Arvind Shah alleges in his complaint that in the year 2019, Mansukhlal Gala, along with his CA, conspired and, using forged documents, reduced his share from 50 per cent to 24 percent in the company.

