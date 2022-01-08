Mumbai: ED provisionally attaches Rs 1.37 crore property of bizman in fake invoice case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.37 crore of a Mumbai based businessman from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a probe in to fake invoices case. The attached immovable properties consist of three flats in Mumbai and two plots in Jaunpur in the name of businessman and his family members.



ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR by U.P. Police. The case pertains to Mumbai based firm M/s Sheela Sales Corporation and it’s Proprietor Ashok Kumar Singh, the agency claimed in a statement on Saturday.



"Probe revealed that M/s Sheela Sales Corporation availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 63.5 crore during the period of July, 2017 to September, 2019 on fake invoices worth at Rs 352. 9 crore raised in the name of another company for supply of goods to M/s Sheela Sales Corporation without any actual supply of goods," the agency's statement claimed.

