Mumbai: ED Freezes ₹13 Crore In Shares, Mutual Funds Of Builder Lalit Tekchandani In Money Laundering Case

Lalit Tekchandani | File Photo

In its ongoing crackdown on builder Lalit Tekchandani, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted search operations at three locations in Mumbai and Lonavala linked to him in a money laundering case linked to cheating of prospective flat buyers. The search operation led to the freezing of shares and mutual funds to the tune of Rs13 crore.

Last week's widespread operations

Last week, in a widespread operation covering 22 locations, the agency seized cash, froze bank balances and fixed deposits of Rs30 crore in the case.

The ED initiated a probe on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Taloja and Chembur police stations. It has been alleged in the FIRs that M/s Supreme Construction & Developer Pvt Ltd, a company represented by Tekchandani and others, collected huge funds from prospective home buyers in a housing project in Taloja.

The investigation revealed that the real estate firm collected a substantial amount exceeding Rs400 crore from over 1,700 buyers. However, delays in the project left these homebuyers stranded without a flat or refund. It has also emerged that funds received were siphoned by the builder for personal gains and to create assets under various names, including those of family members.