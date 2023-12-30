 Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹6.935 Crore Assets In Juhu Taj Slum Rehabilitation Fraud Case
Builder Shailesh Savla is accused of cheating state government and a firm to the tune of ₹112.5 crore.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
ED | File pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹6.935 crore in the Juhu Taj slum rehabilitation fraud case. These assets include a flat in the Victorian Anchor Building, Parel and fixed deposits owned by builder Shailesh Savla and his wife Jayshree.

After initiating an investigation against Savla and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED had earlier attached immovable properties worth ₹45.43 crore linked to Savla and the firms owned or controlled by him.

The Juhu Taj Slum Rehabilitation Scheme Fraud

The builder's firm – M/s Kunal Builders & Developers – is accused of alleged irregularities like using forged documents in the allotment of residential accommodation and shops under the Juhu Taj slum rehabilitation Scheme. Several Bollywood personalities had invested money in the project.

ED probe finds indescrepancies in case

The ED investigation has revealed that construction was carried out without a proper commencement certificate. Additionally, M/s Chintan Lifespaces LLP was defrauded by M/s Kunal Builders & Developers under the false pretext of transferring the free sale component related to the rehabilitation scheme.

According to the investigating agency, Savla cheated the state government and M/s Chintan Lifespaces LLP to the tune of ₹112.5 crore.

