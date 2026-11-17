Mumbai Earthshot Prize 2026 Sees CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis Join Prince William & Kate Middleton On Green Carpet | PTI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife and social worker Amruta Fadnavis, arrived at the venue of the Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple posed for photographers on the green carpet ahead of the event. Several actors, public figures and other prominent guests were also seen arriving at the venue for the ceremony.

The Prince and Princess are received by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis.Mumbai is the Capital of the State of Maharashtra. https://t.co/ZpMpapnI2N — Uhuru Mzalendo (@uhurumzalendo1) November 17, 2026

Royal Couple Arrives At Ceremony

Earlier, Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived at the venue, making a stylish appearance on the green carpet. The royal couple is in Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and meet young environmental innovators from across the world.

For the occasion, Princess Catherine opted for a red traditional-style outfit featuring gold prints and detailed embroidery around the neckline. She completed her look with matching jewellery and a half-up hairstyle. Prince William, meanwhile, wore a black bandhgala-style jacket with matching trousers. The couple also posed for photographs before entering the venue.

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Earthshot Prize Recognises Environmental Innovators

The royal couple is in Mumbai to attend the Earthshot Prize events and meet young environmental innovators taking part in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge. Nearly 7,000 nominations were received from across the world, with 15 finalists selected across five categories: Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world’s biggest environmental problems.

Royal Couple's Mumbai Engagements

The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

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On Tuesday morning, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world.

Five Global Winners To Receive Awards

Following the children’s ceremony, the royal couple is scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will announce five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million.

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