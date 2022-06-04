e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Earth Care Award for BMC’s garden department

According to the selection committee, the successful completion of the Miyawaki tree planting project at various parks, playgrounds and recreational grounds was also taken into consideration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) garden department today recieved the 'Earth Care Award' (ECA) for its contribution to environmental awareness in Mumbai by looking after over 700 parks and millions of trees on a regular basis.

State tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray presented the award to garden department head Jeetendra Pardeshi on Friday.

This national award honours organisations across the country for outstanding work in the field of environment. Last month, Mumbai was also recognised as one of the ‘tree cities’ of the world.

Applications for the ECA were received from all over the country. The foundation handling the award invited applications between January and March this year from organisations working in the field of environmental protection and conservation in response to climate change.

The selection process included application scrutiny, on-site inspection and project presentation.

According to the selection committee, the successful completion of the Miyawaki tree planting project at various parks, playgrounds and recreational grounds was also taken into consideration.

