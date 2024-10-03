Mumbai: DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets HM Amit Shah Amid Tensions In Mahayuti Alliance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L), DyCM Ajit Pawar (R) |

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday. Details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

This meeting comes amid tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, particularly concerning the presence of Ajit Pawar's NCP and its criticism of certain anti-Muslim remarks made by BJP leaders. Additionally, leaders from the Shiv Sena, under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have expressed concerns about the NCP's role in the coalition.

As the three partners in the Mahayuti alliance continue to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections to the 228-member assembly, which are anticipated next month, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently pointed out that the BJP received fewer votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from its new ally, the NCP, compared to the Shiv Sena.

Read Also Maharashtra Govt's Dhangar Quota Decision Draw Flak From NCP MLAs

Despite these challenges, Ajit Pawar has affirmed that the Mahayuti partners will remain united and he is committed to ensuring the alliance's success in the state assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah also addressed BJP workers in Mumbai.