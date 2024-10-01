Maharashtra Govt's Dhangar Quota Decision Draw Flak From NCP MLAs

10 MLAs from Ajit Pawar-led NCP launch an indefinite sit-in protest against government’s decision to grant reservations to Dhangar community under the tribal quota | X/ @Narhari_Zirwal

The Maharashtra government's decision to grant reservations to the Dhangar community under the tribal quota has triggered significant political unrest. In an unusual development, 10 MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, including Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, have launched an indefinite sit-in protest against their own government’s decision. This protest by ruling party MLAs has drawn widespread attention and sparked discussions across the political spectrum.

Both the Dhangar and Maratha communities have been advocating for reservations. The Marathas have been pushing for inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, while the Dhangars have been seeking reservations under the tribal quota. The government’s move to address the demands of the Dhangar community has caused discontent among some legislators, who argue that this step could infringe upon the rights of the tribal population.

Zirwal, along with the protesting MLAs, is calling for the government to withdraw its decision to provide reservations to the Dhangar community from the tribal quota. He has warned that if the government does not reverse its stance, 60-65 MLAs could resign in protest. In a statement to the media, Zirwal explained that the protest was necessary to protect the interests of their community. He pointed out that despite earlier assurances from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the pending PESA recruitment process, no action has been taken. Zirwal also raised concerns over what he described as the ‘intrusion’ of the Dhangar community into tribal quotas, which he believes threatens the integrity of the reservations meant for the tribal population.

Minister Girish Mahajan has stepped in to try and resolve the situation, asking Zirwal to end the protest.

Mahajan also reassured the protesters that orders for the PESA recruitment would be issued within two days. However, he clarified that there had been no discussions about revisiting the decision to grant reservations to the Dhangar community under the Scheduled Tribes category.