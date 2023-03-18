Mumbai: Dy CM Fadnavis announces committee for SRA suggestions | PTI

Mumbai: Housing Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a committee of members from the assembly and council for suggestions about Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects. He said this in reply to BJP MLA Amit Satam in the assembly on Friday.

“There is a procedure for uploading information about the legibility of SRA projects within seven days on the website. Now we have decided to start biometric checking so that no outside member would come to the project,” he said.

Satam asked the question about the Shanti developers in Andheri west. Replying to the question, Fadnavis said, “We will ensure house rent to six thousand slum dwellers of the project being developed by Shanti developers and SRA. Also, there will be a project like self-redevelopment in this case.”

During the discussion, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and Congress MLA Salam Sheikh participated in raising various issues. They also gave suggestions to the government for a smooth procedure in SRA. “Members from assembly and councils have some good suggestions about the SRA. So, we have decided to form the committee,” said Fadnavis.