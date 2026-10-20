Mumbai Dussehra Vehicle Registrations: Two-Wheelers Dominate With 6,210 Units, Mumbai Central RTO Leads Festive Sales |

Mumbai: Two-wheelers remained the preferred choice for buyers in Mumbai on Dussehra, with the city’s four Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) recording a strong number of vehicle registrations during the festive period. Mumbai Central RTO recorded the highest number of vehicles among the four offices, while two-wheelers accounted for the bulk of registrations across all locations.

6,210 Two-Wheelers Registered

According to the figures provided for Mumbai Central, Wadala, Andheri and Borivali RTOs, Mumbai Central recorded 2,401 two-wheelers and 924 cars, followed by Wadala with 2,146 two-wheelers and 555 cars. Andheri registered 1,351 two-wheelers and 588 cars, while Borivali recorded 312 two-wheelers and 172 cars. The figures indicate that two-wheelers continued to outnumber cars at all four RTOs during the festive period.

The preference for two-wheelers comes amid their growing role in daily commuting, particularly in a city where traffic congestion and parking constraints influence vehicle choices. Two-wheelers are also used by many people working in delivery services and other gig-based jobs, although the registration figures alone do not establish whether employment opportunities contributed to the festive demand.

Dussehra is traditionally considered an auspicious occasion to make major purchases, including vehicles. Dealerships often see buyers time their purchases around festivals, when manufacturers and dealers may also offer discounts, exchange benefits and finance schemes. However, the registration data provided does not specify the impact of such offers or compare this year's figures with those from previous Dussehra periods.

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