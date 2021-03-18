Mumbai: Duo posing as 'cops' dupe senior citizens, held

The Property Cell of the City Crime Branch has arrested two notorious cheaters for allegedly targeting senior citizens. According to police, the duo Ajay Sawant, 52 and Vikas Tambe, 45 posed as policemen or other officials and duped people of their valuables. One of the accused has over 78 cases registered against him in the past while the other was arrested in 14 cases previously. This year alone the accused persons targeted atleast six people.

Recently, cases of duping senior citizens by impersonating as policemen or BMC officials had seen a rise in the city, following which, the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch began their parallel investigation.

During their probe, crime branch officials suspected it to be a handiwork of Sawant and Tambe, who have multiple such offences registered against them in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai area.

The property cell officials tried to trace them but by the time both the accused went into hiding. On Wednesday, the crime branch officials received a tip-off that both the accused were staying in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Immediately, the crime branch team left for Navi Mumbai and nabbed them. Both were staying on false identities, said police.

During their interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had targeted atleast six people in Central and Eastern Mumbai and duped them to the tune of Rs 4.37 lakh. According to the police, the accused persons posing as police or BMC officials duped senior citizens and escaped with their valuables.