Mumbai: Duo booked for cheating at police recruitment drive | File Photo

Two people have been booked for cheating during the physical examination during the Mumbai police recruitment process.

As per reports from Mid Day, the event occurred on Friday at the Marol police training site, when a recruiting drive for constables was underway.

The accused had to take part in a 1,600 meter run to clear the physical test and were provided tags for it.

Duo exchanged tags

They allegedly exchanged these tags among themselves while registering for the test and an examiner noticed this.

According to the police, on March 1 the candidates were to get tested in running and short put. The candidates, Nikhil Virendra Yadav and Vikas Devidas Sardar, finished the 100m, 800m, 1,600m, and shot put exams. Their 1,600-metre running times, though, were exactly the same at 3 minutes 42 seconds.

The local police were informed and an offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against eight persons on Saturday, the official said.