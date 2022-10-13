Mumbai: Due to technical issue in AC rake, 9 AC local services replaced with non AC services

Photo: Representative Image

Due to a technical glitch in an air-conditioned rake, central railway was forced to replace 9 AC local services with non AC services on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 AC local services were replaced by non-AC services.

"Due to technical problems in a rake of a AC local, 9 service were replaced by non AC local on Thursday," said an official of CR adding that technical glitch or the rake will be attended and from Friday AC Local services will be operated as per schedule.

Sources said due to a problem in the cooling systems of the rake, CR was forced to withdraw the rake which was replaced by non AC rake, on Thursday.

Read Also IRCTC demands sleek rake like Vande Bharat for Tejas Express