e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Due to technical issue in AC rake, 9 AC local services replaced with non AC services

Mumbai: Due to technical issue in AC rake, 9 AC local services replaced with non AC services

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Due to a technical glitch in an air-conditioned rake, central railway was forced to replace 9 AC local services with non AC services on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 AC local services were replaced by non-AC services.

"Due to technical problems in a rake of a AC local, 9 service were replaced by non AC local on Thursday," said an official of CR adding that technical glitch or the rake will be attended and from Friday AC Local services will be operated as per schedule.

Sources said due to a problem in the cooling systems of the rake, CR was forced to withdraw the rake which was replaced by non AC rake, on Thursday.

Read Also
IRCTC demands sleek rake like Vande Bharat for Tejas Express
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Heavy showers disrupt traffic movements, leave roads waterlogged

Mumbai: Heavy showers disrupt traffic movements, leave roads waterlogged

Mumbai: Here's why MU PhD scholars are asking for probe into degree of Kirit Somaiya's son

Mumbai: Here's why MU PhD scholars are asking for probe into degree of Kirit Somaiya's son

Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 16 gold bars valued at Rs 8.40 crore from passenger; one held

Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 16 gold bars valued at Rs 8.40 crore from passenger; one held

Mumbai: Recalibration of taxi meters begins

Mumbai: Recalibration of taxi meters begins

Mumbai beautification programme: Gateway of India to shine and sparkle soon

Mumbai beautification programme: Gateway of India to shine and sparkle soon