Mumbai: Drunken NRI Beautician Who Ran Over 2 More Than 10 Years Ago, Succumbs To Depression

Nooriya Haveliwala, the woman who gained infamy after she ran over a police officer and a bike rider with her car more than a decade ago, passed away earlier this week.

At the time of the midnight incident in January 2010, she was under the influence of alcohol and rammed her speeding SUV into four persons, including police inspector Dinanath Shinde, who was manning a nakabandi, and the motorcycle rider Afzal Ibrahim. She was reportedly drinking beer while driving and was later sentenced to five years in jail.

The infamous decade old case

A beautician of Indian origin in the US, Haveliwala had returned to India with her parents and was residing in south Mumbai. Sources said she was suffering from depression and died at a hospital during treatment. She wanted to go back to America but could not go because of the case.

She was arrested by the LT Marg police in the case and after some time got bail. After the court sentenced her, she was again arrested by the police and remained in jail till the completion of the sentence.

