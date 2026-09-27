Mumbai Drunk-Driving Cases See Closer Police And Court Scrutiny Amid High-Profile Crashes

Police are increasingly relying on forensic and digital evidence while investigating serious drunk-driving and hit-and-run cases in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: A fatal road crash allegedly involving alcohol often ended with the accused securing bail quickly, but a series of high-profile drunk-driving and hit-and-run cases in Mumbai and the metropolitan region in recent years has seen police make arrests soon after incidents, followed by prolonged custody or close judicial scrutiny of bail pleas.

Scrutiny Of Bail Pleas

The change is visible in cases where police have treated allegations of drunk driving, rash driving, fleeing from the scene or causing death as serious offences requiring immediate investigation and custody.

While bail remains a judicial decision and an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, courts have, in several cases, examined the possibility of evidence tampering, influencing witnesses and the seriousness of the alleged conduct before granting relief.

In September 2025, Ghatkopar police arrested Bhavika Dama, Koram Bhanusali and Aniket Bansode after an SUV allegedly driven by Dama while intoxicated hit a man on a footpath. The victim later died. The three were initially remanded in police custody and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Dama was lodged in Byculla Women's Jail and Bansode in Arthur Road Jail. Bhanusali and Bansode were later granted bail, while Dama was subsequently granted two months' medical bail by the Bombay High Court on medical grounds.

High-Profile Hit-And-Run Cases

The Worli BMW case further highlighted the court's scrutiny of bail in a fatal hit-and-run case. Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, died after the BMW allegedly driven by Mihir Shah hit the scooter on which she was travelling with her husband on July 7, 2024. Shah was arrested two days later.

In November 2025, the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea, citing concerns over possible tampering with evidence and intimidation of witnesses. The court also considered the nature and gravity of the alleged offences and his conduct after the crash.

The contrast is also visible in the case of hotelier Sabyasachi Nishank. He was booked after allegedly driving in an inebriated condition in Andheri East in November 2024, hitting several vehicles and allegedly attempting to run over police personnel during a chase.

The Bombay High Court granted him bail in January 2025, but imposed an unusual form of community service; he was directed to stand at Worli Naka Junction on weekends for three months, holding a “Don't Drink and Drive” banner. The court also imposed other conditions, including depositing his driving licence.

In another case, Sandeep Bankar was accused of driving under the influence after allegedly taking a vehicle despite not knowing how to drive and hitting people waiting at a bus stop in Andheri MIDC in January 2023.

A sessions court initially rejected his bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and the possibility of tampering with witnesses. He was eventually granted bail in December 2023, nearly 11 months after the accident.

Police Action In Crash Cases

The December 2023 Ulhasnagar crash also resulted in immediate police action. Lavesh Kewalramani was arrested after his SUV allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles, killing three people and injuring three others. He was produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

These cases show that bail outcomes vary from case to case. Some accused have remained in custody for extended periods, some have had bail pleas rejected, while others have obtained bail subject to strict conditions.

What has changed in several high-profile cases is the level of scrutiny surrounding allegations of drunk driving and hit-and-run, particularly when a crash results in death or serious injury.

Evidence And Public Scrutiny

A police officer said that the immediate collection of blood-alcohol reports, CCTV footage, vehicle data, eyewitness statements and forensic evidence has become crucial. Criminal lawyer Abha Singh said social media has increased public scrutiny of drunk-driving and hit-and-run cases, often putting pressure on police to take stricter action.

Referring to the 2021 Navi Mumbai hit-and-run case and the Pune Porsche case, she said police had initially invoked less stringent provisions before adding more serious sections.

“Nowadays, social media plays an important role. People record such incidents, upload the videos on social media and discuss them widely. Hence, the police are under greater public scrutiny and may add stringent sections and take action,” Singh said.

However, she alleged that police action can vary depending on the accused’s background. “If they get an opportunity, they may try to protect the accused, especially when the accused comes from a wealthy family or has political connections,” she added.

Former IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar said public pressure and better access to evidence have contributed to stricter action. “Citizens have now started speaking out, and under public pressure, the police have begun taking strict action in drunk-driving and hit-and-run cases,” he said.

Suradkar said blood-alcohol reports, CCTV footage, vehicle data, eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence are increasingly important in such investigations. “There has definitely been an improvement in the police department, but more improvement is needed,” he said.

DRUNK-DRIVING CASES IN MUMBAI

2019: 8,791 cases

2022: Data not comparable; breathalyser use was largely suspended during COVID-19

2023: 2,562 cases

2024: 9,462 cases

2025: 5,798 cases

2026 (Jan–Sept): 5,181 cases

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What Police Are Focusing On

Blood-alcohol reports

CCTV footage

Vehicle data

Eyewitness statements

Forensic evidence

Also Watch:

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Experts’ View

Abha Singh: Social media has increased public scrutiny of such cases

Sudhakar Suradkar, former IPS: Public pressure and availability of evidence have contributed to stricter police action.

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