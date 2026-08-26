Mumbai Drunk Driving Case Under Scrutiny After NIL Alcohol Tests; ACP Inquiry Flags Police Lapses

A 70-year-old Andheri man booked in a drunk-driving case was later found to have NIL alcohol in medical tests, prompting an inquiry into the police action | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: A week after a test confirmed zero (NIL) alcohol presence, a drunk driving case against 70-year-old Andheri resident Sharad Kadam is under scrutiny after an inquiry found the charge was added without scientific evidence.

Kadam was booked by the Versova police on July 25 after his car brushed a female veterinary doctor. The Cooper Hospital report returned “NIL” alcohol content.

Attached to an ACP inquiry submitted last week to DCP (North Zone-1) Purushottam Karad, it matched a test at Nanavati Hospital on July 26, arranged by Kadam’s nephew Rohan Rathod.

His family maintained it was caused by a stroke, not intoxication. Rathod said, “His right side has become paralysed. He was discharged on Monday night from Nanavati Hospital. However, he was monitored every day, hence he was shifted to a nursing home.”

His son and wife rushed from Canada to Mumbai on July 26. His wife said doctors have not guaranteed recovery: “This is a very serious thing for us. Our son and I are also not feeling well.”

Inquiry Finds Lapses

The ACP inquiry found lapses. The Cooper Hospital doctor who gave police a note stating Kadam was drunk admitted writing it after Kadam merely nodded, without conducting a blood test. Witnesses, including lawyer and friend Nitin P, said Kadam was not intoxicated and suffered a stroke.

Initially, no blood samples were collected and the FIR was based solely on the doctor’s note. Later samples also returned “NIL”. Two traffic constables called to administer a breath analyser test failed to get Kadam to breathe into the device before leaving for duty.

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DCP To Forward Report

MLA Ameet Satam confirmed DCP Karad received the ACP report and will forward it to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) this week. Satam said a departmental inquiry is warranted against officers involved in framing Kadam in an apparent false drunk driving case.

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