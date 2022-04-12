Mumbai: 'Drunk' driver rams into people at WTC, killing one; held

A 28-year-old driver of a private car rammed into people outside the World Trade Center, suspected to be in an inebriated state, killing a policeman and seriously injuring a few others in south Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Those who sustained injuries in the accident include the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Nitesh Kumar Mandal, 43 and Sujay Kumar Vishwas, 35, Assistant Vice President of SBI Capital, said police.

The accused driver, identified as Mukesh Pradeep Singh, 28, has been arrested by the Cuffe Parade Police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, when Singh dropped his employer at Nariman Point's Maker Chamber in the Morris Garage (MG) electric SUV and was on his way to meet his relatives without informing his boss. An officer said on condition of anonymity that Singh, a Juhu resident, had consumed liquor on Monday night, and was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition at the time of incident.

"While passing through the World Trade Center in south Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area, Singh lost control of the vehicle when he reached gate number 4 and 6, wherein he rammed his vehicle into people who had come out during a lunch break. Initially, Singh dashed three people– the bank officials and a driver, Asif Shaikh, and later rammed into a stationary taxi. Due to the impact of the accident, the taxi moved and hit a Navi Mumbai police clerk, Prasenjit Gautam Dhadse, 36, who he landed on a cement block," said Sandesh Revale, senior inspector of Cuffe Parade Police.

While Dhadse, who had come for a Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) court hearing, had sustained a serious head injury, he was profusely bleeding and succumbed before admission to the hospital. The others who sustained injuries in the accident, were rushed to the Bombay Hospital, where they are being treated. Condition of one of the victims is said to be critical, informed police.

Police have collected the Singh's blood sample to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, Singh will be produced before court for his custody and police are likely to book him under the charges of culpable homicide subject to his medical reports.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:45 PM IST