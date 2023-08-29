Mumbai: Drunk Driver Parks His Autorickshaw Inside Mira Road Station, RPF Takes Action

A drunk autorickshaw driver took the three-wheeler straight into the premises of Mira Road railway station. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took action against the driver after people took to social media to complaint.

Santosh Kumar Rathod, Senior Divisional Security Officer of the Western Railway's Mumbai division, said that the driver had took the autorickshaw took the platform. "RPF took action against the driver after passengers complained about the incident on social media," he said.

@PoliceMira Drunk auto driver enters Mira Road station. Request that auto driver's license be suspended and that the auto be kept at police station for 10 days . pic.twitter.com/JTseseeT1O — Shyaamm Menen (@ShyamMenon3) August 29, 2023

A photo circulating on social media showed the auto parked in front of the ticket windows at Mira Road station.

Eyewitnesses recounted the shocking scene, with one railway commuter saying that the autorickshaw driver seemed to be intoxicated while operating the vehicle. The driver's actions took an alarming turn as he navigated the three-wheeler at the station.

The driver drove the auto down on 2-3 steps and the driver was going to repeat this act on another 4-5 steps to exit from the station. However, he was stopped and handed over to security personnel.