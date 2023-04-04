Mumbai: Drunk driver mows down 65-year-old; arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 65-year-old man died after he was knocked down by a speeding Swift car in Cuffe Parade. The deceased was crossing the road at the time. The police arrested the driver of the car who was taken for a blood test which showed that he was under influence of alcohol.

According to Cuffe Parade police, Arun Atmaram Parab was crossing the road near the Afghan Church bus stop on Nanabhai Moose Marg when the car with the registration number MH 03 DV 8083 came hurtling at high speed and hit Parab; the latter was hit in the head and started bleeding.

Victim was a priest at a temple in Lalbagh

Parab lived in Lalbagh and was a priest in the Hanuman temple. He enjoyed having breakfast at Girgaon's Vinay Hotel, where he would go every Sunday morning. After a meal, he would roam around in the vicinity.

Giving details, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Ranmale said that the driver was identified as Azruddin Aslam Khan. A bleeding Parab was taken to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. Parab was unmarried and lived alone. Accused Aslam Khan is a resident of Geeta Nagar, Cuffe Parade, and was heading home from Colaba. The Swift car belongs to a travel company where Khan is an employee. He was produced in the court on Monday and remanded to two days police custody. The police have booked Khan under IPC sections 304(2), 279 and under the Motor Vehicle Act.