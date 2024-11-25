 Mumbai: Drunk Biker Dies, Two Pillions Injured After Crashing Into Powai Flyover Wall
Trio was out for frolicking; deceased rushed after getting call that his grandmother was hospitalised

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
A 24-year-old biker, who was riding in an inebriated state, died, while two pillion riders sustained injuries, after he lost control and collided with a flyover's wall in Powai. Like the deceased, Krushna Patil, both his friends work as labourers and were out for frolicking when the near-fatal mishap occurred.

According to the FIR, lodged by Mohammad Khan, 23, one of those injured, the incident took place on November 23 when Patil and their third friend, Nilesh Nishad, 22, went to Powai on a motorcycle for a casual outing near the Powai lake. The two were drunk, said Khan, adding that Patil got a call from his brother. The deceased was informed that his grandmother had been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, Khan said.

Subsequently, Patil told his friends that he wanted to visit the hospital, said the FIR, adding that Khan tried to desist him from riding in an intoxicated state, but in vain. Around 1.30am, they started their journey from the Powai lake, but Patil lost control as they approached the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

The bike collided with the flyover, causing all three to fall. While Patil died on the spot, Nishad was seriously injured, said Khan who sustained injuries to both hands and his left leg. Bystanders transported them to a government hospital.

A case has been lodged against the deceased for causing death by negligence, rash driving or riding on a public way and tripling.

