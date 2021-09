An autorickshaw driver was killed and his passenger sustained injuries when the vehicle overturned at Gorai stand in Borivali West on Wednesday. The driver was said to be inebriated. The police have registered a case of rash driving, negligence and drunk driving against the driver.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:44 AM IST