Mumbai drugs bust case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to 'expose more wrongdoings of NCB' at 11 am tomorrow

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday evening took to Twitter and said he will address a press conference tomorrow and expose "more wrongdoings" of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs bust case.

"I will address a Press Conference tomorrow and expose more wrongdoings of the NCB. Date: 14th October 2021 ( Thursday). Time : 11 am. Venue : Rashtrawadi Bhavan, Ballard Estate, Mumbai," he tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Malik had alleged that there is a connection between the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "We think there might have been some talks between Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders," he added.

"After the raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, NCB's Sameer Wankhede had said that eight to ten people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. Later, three people; Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala were released," he claimed.

Malik then questioned that on whose directions did the NCB release those three people when a total of 11 people were detained after the cruise ship raid. "We demand NCB to reveal the facts," he said.

The NCP leader further demanded an independent investigation into the case and said, "Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids."

Malik has also alleged that the investigating agency is trying to frame Aryan Khan. "Whether it was Rhea Chakraborty or Aryan Khan, they were arrested for publicity and it was a forgery. We'll be exposing extortion nexus run by NCB," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:51 PM IST