Mumbai Drug Trafficking Case: ED Files Complaint Against Dongri Couple Over Alleged 80 Kg Monthly Mephedrone Supply

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering complaint against Dongri residents Faisal and Alifya Shaikh over alleged mephedrone trafficking and attached properties worth ₹5.88 crore | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: Dongri resident Faisal Shaikh and his wife Alifya Shaikh, said to be the city's main drug suppliers, have admitted to procuring 80 kg of mephedrone every month.

They have admitted to procuring it from Salim Dola, said to be a drug lord, at the rate of Rs 7 lakh per kg and selling it at the rate of Rs 8 lakh per kg since 2022.

ED files complaint over money laundering

Mephedrone is listed as a banned psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A quantity of 50 grams of the drug is considered a commercial quantity under the Act, while 2 grams of the substance is considered a small quantity, which is enough for a person to get a high.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted a prosecution complaint against the couple and 10 others to whom they supplied drugs, alleging money laundering. The agency has so far attached properties belonging to the couple worth Rs 5.88 crore. The court is yet to take cognisance of the complaint.

Drug supplies allegedly linked to Dubai

During the investigation into the drug trafficking racket, it was revealed that Shaikh, said to be a key supplier of the drug in the city, procured his consignments directly from Dola, who, at the relevant time, used to monitor the operation from Dubai.

The couple is said to have procured almost 80 kg per month from Dola at the rate of Rs 7 lakh per kg and later sold it at Rs 8 lakh per kg. The couple is said to have supplied contraband to alleged drug peddlers, namely Nasir Khan, Samiya Khan and Azim Bhau.

NCB seizes drugs, cash and jewellery

During searches at their residence at Ansari Heights and related bank lockers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which first registered the predicate offence, seized about 15 kg of MD and cash worth Rs 1.10 crore from the house. It also seized about Rs 29.93 lakh, along with gold jewellery weighing about 845 grams and silver, from lockers in Alifya's name.

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ED traces suspected cash transactions

The ED's money laundering probe revealed that most of the transactions took place in cash. "Scrutiny of the bank accounts of Alfiya Shaikh and Faisal Shaikh clearly reveals huge cash deposits in their own accounts and related accounts, such as around Rs 81 lakh, Rs 59.38 lakh, Rs 18.01 lakh and Rs 12.04 lakh in their accounts in three banks, including the account of M/s MA Enterprises, for which no legitimate source of income has been established," the ED said.

The agency said the money was later used to buy several immovable properties in the city.

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