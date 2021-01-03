Mumbai: Drug peddler flees hotel room in NCB raid; Tollywood actress questioned

Mumbai: In continuation of their ongoing action against party drug Mephedrone, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night conducted two separate operations in which a peddler was arrested and a Tollywood actress being questioned.

The raid also revealed modus operandi of the drug suppliers who are using hotels in areas nearby Mumbai to stay and supply drugs to the city through a network of small peddlers.

The NCB has been conducting multiple raids in the city and outskirts since New Year’s Eve after their probe revealed various syndicates operative in the city selling Mephedrone. On basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg at Bandra railway station (west) on Saturday, and recovered 400 gram of MD from him who was later identified as one Chand Shaikh, a resident of Bandra.

The NCB found the drugs in person and from the under seat storage of his scooter. On further revelation by Chand to trace the source of drugs, a follow-up raid was conducted at a hotel in Bhayandar (east) to trace one Sayeed Shaikh. Investigations revealed that it was Sayeed who had supplied the drugs to Chand. “We raided room number 204 of the hotel when Sayeed fled from the spot. We have recovered certain drugs banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 during the search of the room,” said a high-ranking officer privy to the investigation while terming Sayeed as “main supplier of MD”.

The Tollywood actress who was also in the room along with Sayeed was questioned by the NCB. Sources said that the actress had reached Bhayandar from Hyderabad on January 1. “She is being questioned and examined in the case,” said the officer adding that it will be early to jump to any conclusion regarding her role. The agency has launched a hunt to trace Sayeed. “He (Sayeed) is a resident of Mira Road but lived in hotels in Bhayandar and Mira Road where he would call the small peddlers to collect contraband. The drugs would then be supplied to areas such as Bandra,” the officer said.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug. The drug is commonly found in the form of tablets or a white, off-white or brown powder. It generates effects similar to those of amphetamines, Heroin and Cocaine. The agency has been cracking down on the syndicates who target mostly the youths to fuel their addiction.