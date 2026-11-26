Mahim West Residents Seek Stronger CCTV Surveillance And Police Patrolling Over Alleged Drug Menace And Begging | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Drug consumption in public spaces, alleged drug peddling, organised begging and unhygienic conditions have become major concerns for residents of Mahim West.

Residents claim that despite repeatedly approaching the police and the BMC, as well as writing to the Chief Minister, Mumbai Police Commissioner and local MLA, the problems have persisted for several years, with little lasting action to address them.

Residents allege that several stretches in the locality, including areas around Mahim Beach, Makhdoom Shah Baba Qadri Dargah, public gardens and residential lanes, have witnessed people allegedly consuming drugs and gathering in groups, sometimes even during daylight hours.

Some residents also claimed that individuals confronting those allegedly involved in drug-related activities have faced intimidation and attacks.

Residents Seek Stronger Security

Social worker Jamal Sorathiya has appealed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to strengthen CCTV surveillance and improve security arrangements across Mahim West. He has called for strict action against people allegedly consuming drugs in public places and requested preventive measures.

Tousif Shaikh, president of the NGO Unity in Action Foundation, described the stretch between Mahim railway station and Mahim Beach as increasingly vulnerable to drug-related activities. He also raised concerns over what he described as organised begging in the locality.

Begging And Sanitation Concerns

Shaikh said groups of beggars are allegedly dropped off outside Mahim Kabristan by vehicles, which return later to pick them up. He further pointed to homeless people and vagrants sleeping on internal roads and footpaths, with instances of public urination and open defecation allegedly adding to the area's sanitation problems.

Residents have also been troubled by street fights involving suspected drug users.

Residents Flag Recurring Hotspots

Irfan Machiwala of the Mahim Residents Group said that despite approaching Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant, residents were reportedly told that the MLA had insufficient funds for the project. “We were also told that the police department was facing financial constraints and looking for sponsors to support CCTV installation,” Machiwala said.

Another resident, Sebastian, said that he had identified LJ Cross Road No. 1 and 2, MMC Cross Road and Dighi Tank Garden opposite Canossa Girls School as recurring spots where suspected drug users allegedly gather, particularly during early mornings and after sunset.

The Mahim police said they regularly conduct patrols in their jurisdiction and will increase security arrangements and deploy additional personnel during the Mahim Mela.

Areas Flagged

Mahim railway station to Mahim Beach stretch

Mahim Beach

Makhdoom Shah Baba Qadri Dargah

Outside Mahim Kabristan near garages

Hinduja Hospital surroundings

LJ Cross Road No. 1 and 2

MMC Cross Road

Dighi Tank Garden

Gajanan Vatika Garden

Dana Gully

MMC Cross No. 5

Cadell Road

Also Watch:

Surveillance Sought

CCTV cameras along vulnerable stretches

Police beat chowky at Mahim Beach

Increased night patrolling

Strict action against drug-related activities

Better security at gardens and playgrounds

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