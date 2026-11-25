Mumbai Drug Bust: MIDC Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Man With 56 Grams Of Heroin Worth Rs 11.20 Lakh In Andheri East | Representational Image

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly possessing 56 grams of heroin worth Rs11.20 lakh. The accused has been identified as Ramchandra Baburao Humbe, alias Raya.

According to the police, Humbe was arrested on November 23 at around 8.39 pm on MIDC Cross Road, near Marigold House Company, in Mulgaon Dongari, Andheri East.

The investigation revealed that Humbe was allegedly carrying 56 grams of heroin intended for sale. The police seized the contraband and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police constable Sachin Thombare lodged the complaint in this matter. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Inspector Sunil Karande.