 Mumbai DRT Lok Adalat Resolves 22 Cases, Enables ₹9.23 Crore Recovery
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Mumbai DRT Lok Adalat Resolves 22 Cases, Enables ₹9.23 Crore Recovery

Debt Recovery Tribunal-II (DRT-II) Mumbai organised a Lok Adalat on March 14 in Colaba as part of the National Lok Adalat initiative. According to officials, 93 cases were taken up for settlement, of which 22 were amicably resolved, enabling recovery of ₹9.23 crore for DRT-I and DRT-II. The event was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
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Mumbai DRT Lok Adalat Resolves 22 Cases, Enables ₹9.23 Crore Recovery |

Mumbai: As part of the National Lok Adalat, the Debt Recovery Tribunal–II (DRT-II), Mumbai, organised a Lok Adalat on March 14, 2026, at Colaba under the guidance of Vivek Bharti Sharma, Chairperson of the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), Mumbai, and Harish Kumar Kaushik, Presiding Officer of DRT-II, Mumbai.

A total of 93 cases were taken up for settlement during the Lok Adalat, of which 22 were amicably resolved, leading to the recovery of Rs 9.23 crore for DRT-I and DRT-II, Mumbai.

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The event was organised in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority. The panel comprised retired Additional District Judge Nandadevi T Ghadge, Bhavishyakumar Azad, Recovery Officer, DRT-II, Mumbai, and V N Kane, Senior Advocate.

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