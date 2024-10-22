Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi

Empowered by skills: Piyush Lavngare transforms his future through mobile repair training in Dharavi | File Photo

Mumbai: In the narrow and bustling lanes of Dharavi, where dreams often struggle to survive under the burden of daily survival — Piyush Lavngare’s story is one of quiet resilience. His hands, once idle in frustration, now work with a purpose. He carefully fixes mobile phones and troubleshoots issues for his customers. It is hard to believe that only a year ago, those same hands fumbled for direction, grasping at odd jobs.

“I didn’t have any specialised skills. After passing 12th grade, I found myself delivering mobile spare parts, or, helping out with catering jobs,” Piyush recalls, standing in his shop nestled within Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum.

“I was doing everything but finding a way to make my future stable.” His shop, adorned with tools, and spare parts, is now a symbol of hope for not just him, but for his family, who were struggling to make ends meet.

For a long time, that hope seemed distant. It was a conversation with a friend that ignited a flicker of possibility. It was a skill development workshop organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) that offered him a hands-on training opportunity in mobile repair. Piyush jumped at the chance. “I had always been interested in how electronics worked. The idea of repairing mobiles fascinated me, but I had no formal training,” he says, a smile filling his face.

What followed was a journey of transformation — both inside the classroom and in himself. The Mobile Repair Technician programme, which is one of the many skill development initiatives organised by the DRPPL under the Dharavi Social Mission, not only equips eager learners like Piyush with technical skills, but also gives them the confidence to navigate customer interactions.

“The most valuable part of the workshop was learning how to handle real repairs," says Piyush. “I was able to practice everything from basic electronics and hardware repairs to software troubleshooting. Plus, the customer relations training gave me the confidence to manage people professionally,” he admits.

However, Piyush’s story doesn’t end there. He goes on to add that the teachers at the workshop motivated him to start his own business. They influenced him to become an entrepreneur and that gave wings to his dream of starting on his own.

“The teachers at the workshop gave me the confidence to start my own business. And the fact that I was unemployed pushed me to do something on my own.” Taking a bold move, he rented a shop in the locality and, today, he is a happy and successful businessman. “Now, I earn around Rs 25,000 per month, and I am happy to contribute to my family,” says Piyush.

Dharavikars are welcoming DRPPL’s skill training initiatives, and according to Piyush young Dharavikars can immensely benefit from these programmes. “What the programme has done for me is that it has not only offered theoretical knowledge, but it has given me hands-on training. I am happy that I could learn these skills without breaking a sweat and without spending any money. I would love to attend another programme for advanced mobile repairing skills, even if I must spend money for it,” he says. It is pleasing to note that we can now hear an entrepreneur talking.