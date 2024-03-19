 Mumbai: Drone Flying Near TIFR Gate In Navy Nagar Prompts FIR, Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Drone Flying Near TIFR Gate In Navy Nagar Prompts FIR, Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Drone Flying Near TIFR Gate In Navy Nagar Prompts FIR, Investigation Underway

No individual operating the drone was detected

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

The flying of drones has been prohibited throughout Mumbai. However, a drone was observed flying near the TIFR gate by a Navy security officer, who promptly reported it to the local police. An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is underway.

Details of case

As per the details provided by the Cuffe Parade Police, on March 13, Nikesh Kotian, serving as the Chief Security Officer at the TIFR Gate in Navy Nagar, was on duty. Accompanying him were Pooja, Shweta, and Suryaprakash. Between 6:40 PM and 6:50 PM, they observed an orange drone flying approximately one foot above ground level near the main gate of TIFR in Navy Nagar.

Read Also
Bhagoria Festival: Drones To Monitor Security & Surveillance
article-image

Kotiyan informed his colleague, who promptly went to the location, lifted the drone into the air, held it in his hands, and upon inspection, discovered it was labeled as a "MINI PRO FOLDING DRONE."

Following this, authorities surveyed the vicinity of the location where the drone was observed flying, yet no individual operating the drone was detected. A complaint regarding this incident has been filed with the Cuffe Parade Police Station. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified perpetrator, and the police are currently conducting an investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Drone Flying Near TIFR Gate In Navy Nagar Prompts FIR, Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Drone Flying Near TIFR Gate In Navy Nagar Prompts FIR, Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Minor Brothers Drown To Death In Open Water Tank At Wadala's Maharshi Karve Garden

Mumbai: Minor Brothers Drown To Death In Open Water Tank At Wadala's Maharshi Karve Garden

Mumbai: Veteran IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani Tipped As Next BMC Chief Following Iqbal Singh Chahal's...

Mumbai: Veteran IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani Tipped As Next BMC Chief Following Iqbal Singh Chahal's...

Bombay High Court Asks MPCB To Undertake Immediate Audit Of Industries Falling In Red Category

Bombay High Court Asks MPCB To Undertake Immediate Audit Of Industries Falling In Red Category

Mumbai: City Cyber Police Arrest Gang Member For Duping Woman Of ₹12.7 Lakh In Prepaid Task Fraud

Mumbai: City Cyber Police Arrest Gang Member For Duping Woman Of ₹12.7 Lakh In Prepaid Task Fraud