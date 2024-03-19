Mumbai: Drone Flying Near TIFR Gate In Navy Nagar Prompts FIR, Investigation Underway

Representational Image | Pixabay

The flying of drones has been prohibited throughout Mumbai. However, a drone was observed flying near the TIFR gate by a Navy security officer, who promptly reported it to the local police. An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is underway.

Details of case

As per the details provided by the Cuffe Parade Police, on March 13, Nikesh Kotian, serving as the Chief Security Officer at the TIFR Gate in Navy Nagar, was on duty. Accompanying him were Pooja, Shweta, and Suryaprakash. Between 6:40 PM and 6:50 PM, they observed an orange drone flying approximately one foot above ground level near the main gate of TIFR in Navy Nagar.

Kotiyan informed his colleague, who promptly went to the location, lifted the drone into the air, held it in his hands, and upon inspection, discovered it was labeled as a "MINI PRO FOLDING DRONE."

Following this, authorities surveyed the vicinity of the location where the drone was observed flying, yet no individual operating the drone was detected. A complaint regarding this incident has been filed with the Cuffe Parade Police Station. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified perpetrator, and the police are currently conducting an investigation.