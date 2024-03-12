Bhagoria Festival: Drones To Monitor Security & Surveillance

Representative image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway in Alirajpur for the upcoming Bhagoria folk festival and Holi celebrations, with a keen focus on maintaining law and order. SP Rajesh Vyas chaired a meeting to coordinate efforts and ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees. To enhance security measures, Bhagoria Haat will be closely monitored using drone cameras, high-rise cameras and CCTV surveillance. Any instances of disturbance or unruly behaviour will be swiftly addressed by law enforcement, with dedicated police patrols assigned to the fairgrounds. SP Rajesh Vyas emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards the presence of weapons at the festival, urging strict enforcement against illegal liquor sales and transportation.

Additionally, measures will be taken to curb drunk driving and overloaded vehicles, ensuring the safety of attendees. No individuals disrupting public order or engaging in misconduct, especially acts of harassment against women and girls, will be spared from legal consequences. Coordination with relevant departments is prioritised to facilitate smooth traffic flow, emergency services and overall logistics during the event. The community is urged to celebrate Bhagoria with enthusiasm while upholding respect for all, particularly women and girls. Police authorities assure residents of comprehensive security arrangements, with vigilance against potential disturbances or antisocial elements.

SP Rajesh Vyas reaffirmed the commitment to strict enforcement, emphasising the utilisation of drone cameras and other technological resources to monitor the entire festival area. Any attempts to disrupt the peace will be met with immediate and decisive action by law enforcement personnel.